Suspected drunk driver arrested following fiery crash

SAN DIEGO — A fiery crash in Serra Mesa early Wednesday left an underage suspected drunken driver behind bars and one of his five passengers badly injured.

Police said Wayne Gonyea, 19, was behind the wheel of a speeding Ford Aerostar van that sideswiped two cars parked alongside westbound Gramercy Drive near Sandrock Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. The van then went over a curb, crashed through a fence, struck a tree a nearby parking lot and caught fire, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Gonyea ran as the van went up in flames, as did his passengers, including a 20-year-old woman who suffered rib fractures and a punctured lung, according to the officer. All were subsequently detained.

Gonyea was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and has since been booked into jail.