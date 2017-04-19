× Robber flees with cash after pistol-whipping 7-Eleven clerk

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — An employee at a 7-Eleven store in Spring Valley was injured during an armed robbery early Wednesday.

The hold-up at the convenience store at the corner of Jamacha Boulevard and Grand Avenue was reported around 3 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect fired off a couple gunshots and pistol-whipped a clerk before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash and various items from the store.

The clerk was treated at the scene for head injuries, but he did not require hospitalization.