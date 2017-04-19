Prepare for an earthquake with a pet evacuation kit

SAN DIEGO – When you are preparing an emergency earthquake plan, don’t forget about your pets!
You can make sure to have everything you need to take care or you pet in an emergency by preparing a pet evacuation kit, according to John Van Zante of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
If you have a cat or a dog, start with an appropriately sized pet crate. Place these supplies inside:
- Blanket
- Towel
- Spare food
- Medications
- Spare collar
- Spare leash
- Some toys
- Food bowl
- Water bowl
- Can opener for canned food
- Photograph of the pet, in case it gets lost
- Copy of pet’s medical records
- Copy of vaccination record
Keep the kit in the garage or in a closet where you can grab it quickly in an emergency. Then all you have to do is pick up the crate, put it in your car and you have everything you need to take care of your pet temporarily, Van Zante said.