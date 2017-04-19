Prepare for an earthquake with a pet evacuation kit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – When you are preparing an emergency earthquake plan, don’t forget about your pets!

You can make sure to have everything you need to take care or you pet in an emergency by preparing a pet evacuation kit, according to John Van Zante of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

If you have a cat or a dog, start with an appropriately sized pet crate. Place these supplies inside:

Blanket

Towel

Spare food

Medications

Spare collar

Spare leash

Some toys

Food bowl

Water bowl

Can opener for canned food

Photograph of the pet, in case it gets lost

Copy of pet’s medical records

Copy of vaccination record

Keep the kit in the garage or in a closet where you can grab it quickly in an emergency. Then all you have to do is pick up the crate, put it in your car and you have everything you need to take care of your pet temporarily, Van Zante said.