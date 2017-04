Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. - Getting a parking ticket can make some people furious. A motorist in La Jolla may have taken frustration over getting a parking ticket to a new level after allegedly ramming into a parking enforcement officer Wednesday.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to San Diego police.

SDPD tracked down the possible suspect at Prospect and Fay Avenue, about two blocks from the crash scene.