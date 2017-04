SAN DIEGO — A masked man held up a 7-Eleven store employee at gunpoint early Wednesday in the Egger Highlands neighborhood.

The suspect walked into the convenience store at the corner of Palm Avenue and Saturn Boulevard and made a demand around 12:45 a.m., according to San Diego police. He fled with an undetermined amount of cash and various merchandise.

Police described the robber as about 5 feet 7 and wearing dark clothing.