Love for San Diego State not enough to keep Cheatham from transferring

SAN DIEGO -- After three seasons as an Aztec, redshirt sophomore Zylan Cheatham decided to leave San Diego State to pursue basketball at another school.

"Obviously NBA and basketball are the most important things in my life," said Cheatham. "I really had to do some soul searching and ask myself what is the most important. If basketball is the most important thing to me then I have to make a right basketball decision and take everything else out."





Cheatham's request for transfer came as a shock to both teammates and fans, as the 4-start recruit out of Phoenix played a big leadership role for the Aztecs and played significant minutes. But the 6-feet, 9-inches tall forward insisted his decision has nothing to do with where the Aztecs finished the season or the retirement of Steve Fisher.





"It had nothing to do with my coaches or knee-jerk reaction," said Cheatham. "I felt like for me, the type of player I am, the type of brand of basketball I want to play, I didn't think we are seeing eye to eye with that."

Right now, Cheatham says he's received interest from Arizona State University, South Dakota State, St. John's, Grand Canyon University, Marquette, University of Washington, University of Connecticut, Seton Hall, Santa Clara and Louisiana State University. He plans to make his decision before the summer.





"I wouldn't mind getting out of my comfort zone," said Cheatham. " I gotta a lot of decisions to make. A lot of facts that will determine my next step."





Cheatham will finish the remainder of the school year at San Diego State, and says he will always feel honored to have had the opportunity to be an Aztec.



