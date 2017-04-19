× Julia Roberts named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’ for record fifth time

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Julia Roberts has been named People magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman.”

The 49-year-old actress was first on the cover of People’s “Worlds’ Most Beautiful” in 1991 when she was just 23 years old and the year before had skyrocketed to fame when she starred in “Pretty Woman.” She also claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005 and 2000.

Roberts says she’s flattered for the honor and believes the best is yet to come.

Roberts has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder for 14 years. They have three kids, 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 9-year-old Henry.