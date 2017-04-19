Jeff Sessions, John Kelly to visit San Diego Friday

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly are scheduled to visit San Diego on Friday to observe federal operations at the border with Mexico.

The visit is part of a tour of the southwestern border area that’s set to begin Thursday in El Paso.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, they plan to watch border and immigration detention operations while in San Diego, and then hold a news conference.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, will accompany Sessions and Kelly on the trip. Johnson is chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Kelly visited San Diego in February, when the retired Marine Corps general met with area law enforcement leaders.