Feds have yet to say if McDonald’s worker will get $50K reward for Facebook murder tip

ERIE, Penn. – It was unknown Wednesday if the $50,000 reward money offered for leading authorities to the Cleveland Facebook homicide suspect would be paid out.

A McDonald's worker tipped off police to the whereabouts of Steve Stephens, the man accused of murdering 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. and posting a video of the crime on Facebook.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Thomas DuCharme Jr., the owner of an Erie McDonald’s, said one of his workers recognized Stephens as he came through the drive-thru. The worker alerted the supervisor and owner. DuCharme went to the window and was trying to stall the suspect while the police were called. Stephens eventually took off.

Stephens killed himself while being pursued by state and local police in Erie, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The day before his death, Cleveland FBI special agent Vicki Anderson said a reward of up to $50,000 was offered in the case. GoErie.com reported Wednesday, reward money is offered for the arrest and successful prosecution of a person. In Stephens' case, he's deceased.

Anderson told the news website, the FBI usually doesn't release information whether rewards are paid out and who receives them.

Social media feels the worker should be rewarded:

There should be no question that the McDonald's employees get the $50,000 reward for turning him in, & I will throw @VansWarpedTour tickets — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) April 19, 2017

Why is it a debate if these McDonald's employees get the reward or not?! THEY HELPED GET A MURDERER OFF THE STREETS — Lamar Johnson (@Lamar28) April 19, 2017

Does the Mcdonald's employee get the reward that was being offered for Stephens? — lord erik (@_crookd) April 19, 2017