Explosion heard at Rancho Bernardo building; crews battle fire

SAN DIEGO – A large complex was on fire in Rancho Bernardo, not far from Interstate 15, Wednesday.

A building located at 11820 Caminito Ronaldo caught fire after an explosion, according to fire spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Black smoke was seen by drivers on I-15 around 12:50 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the flames with 30 minutes. It was unknown if anyone was injured in the blast.

What caused the explosion was under investigation.

