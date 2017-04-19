× Driver barely misses crashing into bedroom of sleeping teen

SAN DIEGO — A man lost control of his car, crashed through a fence and came just inches from slamming into the bedroom of a sleeping 17-year-old girl, San Diego police said.

The hit and run accident occurred at Parkside Avenue and Morton Way around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Nobody in the home was injured, but the teenager was shaken up following the crash.

“I’m only 17, I was so scared, I could barely talk. My heart was pounding because I was so close,” the girl said.

The teen’s dad was working in a shed just a couple feet away from the crash but was not hurt.

The driver walked away from the scene and was arrested at his home nearby. He was taken to the hospital because he had a gash on his head.

It’s not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.