$764K in unclaimed funds: Does San Diego owe you money?

SAN DIEGO – If you’ve done business with the city of San Diego in the last three years you could be owed money.

City officials said Wednesday there is about $764,000 in unclaimed funds being held in 1,945 accounts.

“We want to refund every single dollar of unclaimed money,” City Comptroller manager Cecilia San Pedro said. “Checking to see if you are owed money is something everyone should do periodically, and it only takes a few minutes to look up your name or the name of your business.”

Checks, which are regularly returned based on incorrect address information, range from $1 to $34,000, officials said.

Click here to see if you are due a refund.

There is no charge to search the data or to file a claim. For more information, call 619-533-4587 or email rvasquez@sandiego.gov.