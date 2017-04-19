700 faith leaders pack church amid deportation tension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO — At the first-ever Faith Not Fear Summit, 700 multi-faith leaders from congregations across San Diego County packed the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Barrio Logan.

They arrived by the busloads, pledging to stand together for what they call human rights reform.

“So many people I know want to do something but they don’t know what so the event tonight is geared in a way that people will walk out the door with a next step,” said UCC minister Rev. Marysue Brookshire.

Put together by the San Diego Organizing Project (SDOP), the hundreds signed up to volunteer for a series of community-driven actions that will protest deportation policies and racial profiling.

“Even if you have documents, regardless of your status, it’s hard. People give you a hard time just by the way you look,” said participant Gloria Morales.

A few protesters lined the church steps, but once inside the focus was clear: faith over fear.

“Our community is hurting. Our community is in fear and the tension of not knowing what might happen has to stop,” said parishioner Marta Flores.

This comes on the heels of a new lawsuit against the Trump administration. The first known “Dreamer” to be deported filed his paperwork in San Diego Tuesday. Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, lived in San Diego since he was nine and said he had a valid permit.