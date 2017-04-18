× Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Oceanside day before her birthday

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 63-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oceanside.

Margaret Rose Examus, who would have turned 64 Monday, was attempting to cross Mission Avenue in an unmarked area near the Interstate 5 onramp around 8 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic traveling about 70 to 80 miles per hour, according to Oceanside police. She died at the scene.

A motorist who saw what happened followed the suspect’s car as it headed north on Interstate 5 and east on state Route 76, but lost sight of the Honda near Loretta Street, according to police.

The Civic was found late Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Stage Coach Road, but the driver was not immediately identified, police said. The motorist was described only as a white or Hispanic man with a beard wearing a baseball cap.

According to police, the car hit the woman so hard that the front bumper fell off. Officers went to the house of the registered owner of the car, but he was not there.

