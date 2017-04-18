× Police search local casinos for missing woman

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police were asking for the public’s help Tuesday in finding an 82-year-old woman who reportedly frequents local casinos and is missing.

Patrionio Oboza’s husband dropped her off Sunday at a church at Gold Coast Drive and Camino Ruiz, but he couldn’t find her after he parked the car, police said.

Oboza reportedly tried to rent a hotel room at Harrah’s Resort SoCal about five hours after being dropped off at the church.

The elderly woman has a history of walking away and suffers from mental illnesses, police say. She frequents the areas of UTC, Harrah’s Casino and Valley View Casino.

The Filipino woman was last seen wearing a white blazer, light brown shirt and denim jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 619-531- 2000.