Parents, students protest SDUSD budget cuts

SAN DIEGO – Parents, staff and students held a rally at Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary School Tuesday protesting San Diego Unified School budget cuts.

Parents at the school are worried that the PE teacher, band instructor and the vice principal will lose their jobs.

In January, the school district – the second largest in the state – announced that the projected deficit for the 2017-18 budget had increased from $117 million to $124 million.

The district is planning to cut nearly a thousand jobs as a way to offset its budget shortfall. Hundreds of pink slips were sent out to teachers, nurses, school psychologists and other employees of SDUSD in February.

Union representatives are expected to meet with the district on Thursday to discuss the budget cuts.