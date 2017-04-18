Meal deals help take the sting out of Tax Day

SAN DIEGO – You’ve paid your taxes, so here are some deals that will help take the sting out of Tax Day.

  • Cinnabon: Free Cinnabon Bites at participating stores
  • McDonald’s: Free coffee and discounted Quarter-Pounders
  • Firehouse Subs: Free medium submarine sandwich when you buy a medium or large sub with chips and a drink
  • Boston Market: Get a half chicken meal with two sides, cornbread, a fountain drink and cookie for $10.40.
  • Bruegger’s Bagles: Get a “big bagel bundle (13 bagels and two tubs of any flavor cream cheese schmear) for $10.40, good through April 19. Get the coupon on Bruegger’s Tax Day page.
  • Hot Dog on a Stick: Get one free Original Turkey Dog on Tax Day. No purchase necessary.
  • Noodles & Company: Get $4 off any purchase of $10 or more placed through their website using code TAXDAY17.
  • Schlotzsky’s Deli: Get one small sandwich free with the purchase of a medium drink and chips at participating locations.
