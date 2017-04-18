Meal deals help take the sting out of Tax Day

SAN DIEGO – You’ve paid your taxes, so here are some deals that will help take the sting out of Tax Day.

Get $4 off any purchase of $10 or more placed through their website using code TAXDAY17. Schlotzsky’s Deli: Get one small sandwich free with the purchase of a medium drink and chips at participating locations.