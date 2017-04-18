Man who stole bike, kidnapped federal agent sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who tried to steal a bicycle in Ocean Beach and was caught by a federal agent was sentenced Tuesday to five years in state prison.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Adan Bustos tried to steal the bike from a backyard and as he put it in the back of a pickup truck, a Border Patrol agent spotted him from his window.

“He goes out, takes his law enforcement credentials with him and identifies himself as a law enforcement officer. As the truck is taking off, he jumped in the back of the truck hoping to effectuate some type of stop," said Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon.

Bustos and a woman in the passenger seat sped off with the agent in the back -- going from Ocean Beach to Interstate 5 then downtown, where they crashed in the Gaslamp.

“The defendant still drove off, crashed into a couple other cars -- got out and got into a wedding taxi. Then he was arrested shortly thereafter," said Runyon.

Bustos pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.