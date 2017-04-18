Man stabbed by stranger in alley, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man suffered a stab wound in an apparently unprovoked attack in Logan Heights, police said Tuesday.

The victim stopped to tie his shoe while walking through an alley off the 2400 block of Commercial Street shortly before midnight when a stranger dressed in dark clothing approached him and stabbed him in his upper body, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The victim was able to run off afterward, but dropped his cellphone in the process. He went to a hospital and sought treatment for a non-life- threatening injury, Buttle said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.