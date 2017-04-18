× Girl forgoes birthday gifts; asks friends to donate to shelter animals

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego girl decided to forgo accepting birthday gifts for her ninth birthday and instead asked friends to donate toys and treats for shelter animals.

Josie’s father said his daughter decided she had enough toys and that helping the animals would be a better use of gifts. They went to Rancho Coastal Humane Society Monday and dropped off the items.

“She just turned 9 and she’s already making the lives of homeless pets better!” RCHS posted.