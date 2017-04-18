× Getty Center evacuated after phoned bomb threat

LOS ANGELES — Visitors were evacuated from the Getty Center Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in, Los Angeles police said.

The threat was called in at 2:51 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison.

A bomb squad was sent to the museum at 1200 Getty Center Drive.

No one was being let in the facility and all guests inside were evacuated.

Police are investigating the credibility of the phone call.

Getty Center is closing early today due to threatening phone call. Visitors are currently leaving on advice from @LAPDHQ; staff to follow. — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) April 18, 2017

