Getty Center evacuated after phoned bomb threat

Visitors walk toward the Research Institute building at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, 11 November 2005. The center, designed by architect Richard Meier, houses the J. Paul Getty Museum as well as a research institute, conservation institute, grant program, and leadership institute. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES — Visitors were evacuated from the Getty Center Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in, Los Angeles police said.
The threat was called in at 2:51 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison.
A bomb squad was sent to the museum at 1200 Getty Center Drive.
No one was being let in the facility and all guests inside were evacuated.
Police are investigating the credibility of the phone call.
This is a developing story.