Fallbrook High School ramps up security after gun scares

FALLBROOK, Calif. – An armed San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy is now patrolling the campus of Fallbrook High School after two gun scares within two months on the North County campus.

“We have a safety officer for the remainder of this year, a Sheriff’s officer,” said Nora Maier.

Maier said she and about 20 other parents learned this information Tuesday night at a parent meeting on school safety.

“They’re doing all they can and I think that was very abundant to the parents at the meeting,” said Maier.

School safety is a big concern at the high school after the lockdowns this year. The first incident in January involved a loaded gun actually being found in a classroom on campus.

“Our principal stated he would really prefer to have an armed either security or primarily a Sheriff’s deputy for next year,” said Maier.

She said while a deputy is in place for this year, the next school year remains in question. District officials have said an armed Sheriff’s deputy could cost the district anywhere from $150,000 to 250,000 per year. Maier told FOX 5 that’s the equivalent of four teachers.

“I think some of the parents there were surprised by those numbers. It is a little daunting when you put it into school personnel,” said Maier.

She also said school officials are looking into more cameras on campus. Steps are also being taken to ease the burden on students during lockdown situations. Water and snacks are being stored in all classrooms and soon there will be privacy tents.

“In the very first lockdown, it was a little makeshift. People were just putting like hanging blankets up and some of the kids were a little embarrassed by that,” said Maier.

The hope is none of this will be needed. Maier applauded the district and said easing fears begins with keeping everyone informed.

“I think it’s always best to set the record straight and I think these meetings help that,” said Maier.

Maier also said parents were also asked to provide student’s cell phone numbers, so when alerts go out to parents, students would receive them too.

Tuesday’s meeting was one of two school safety meetings held this year.