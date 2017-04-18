× Activist reported missing in Mexico found alive, friends say

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego activist who went missing after posting a video on Facebook saying he was in possible danger has been found alive, according to his friends Tuesday.

Hugo Castro’s friend Gaba Cortes posted on Facebook that he was found alive and they were thankful for everyone who helped in the search.

“We let our friends, family, which Hugo was located with life. That’s what we can share.

We are grateful to those who participated,” Cortes posted.

Castro was participating in a migration caravan assisting people to Tijuana when he was stranded on a highway, in-between Mexico City and the city of Puebla.

In the Facebook Live video, Castro explained he was being followed and feared for his life.

“He’s had death threats in the past. The last one was three weeks ago,” said Enrique Monroes, the director of Border Angels, an immigrant activist group.