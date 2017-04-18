× 3-year-old who has trouble speaking uses painting to communicate

SALEM, Ore. – A Salem toddler was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at two years old and one of the symptoms was speech delay. A year later, he has found another way to communicate.

When it comes to expressing himself, 3-year-old Ocean Scott may not be able to use his words yet, but he sure knows how to paint a picture. While it’s a form of therapy for the toddler, his artwork is being sold for thousands of dollars.

The artwork is bold and bright, which is a stark contrast from a year ago. Ocean was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and it felt like a dark time for his family.

“I had a day of falling apart and immediately had to pull myself back together, because I had to learn how to keep him alive,” said April Sandvig, Ocean’s mom.

The disease has Sandvig giving her son six shots a day and constant care. Her son’s ability to speak started to fade, too. But one day she noticed how things started to turn around.

“We had paint around because I painted,” Sandvig said.

Instead of talking, she watched Ocean grab a brush and start painting. He used any color he could find and even rolled around toy trains as a tool.

“His style is very unique and each piece is really different,” said Sandvig.

Sandvig is now selling his works of art online with part of the proceeds going toward a diabetic alert dog for Ocean.

“I like it because it’s his time and his thing. It’s like him feeling like he needs to do this,” said Sandvig.

And with each picture its own special piece, Sandvig says her son doesn’t need to talk just yet, he’s found the perfect way to communicate.

Proceeds from Ocean’s artwork also goes toward a charity working to help children with diabetes.