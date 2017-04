× 16-year-old girl crashes truck into home

SAN DIEGO — Nobody was injured when an unlicensed teenage girl slammed her truck into a home in the Stockton neighborhood early Tuesday.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of 31st Street around 6 a.m.

Police say the girl hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

It’s not yet known how much damage the house sustained or whether anyone was inside at the time of the crash.