Woman killed by speeding hit-and-run driver

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police were searching Monday for a hit-and-run driver whose speeding car struck and killed a woman walking across a street.

Witnesses told investigators that a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic with California license plate 7HJW533 with a bearded man wearing a baseball cap behind the wheel was traveling at an estimated 70 to 80 miles per hour when it struck the pedestrian in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, Oceanside police Lt. Ignacio Lopez said. The victim died at the scene.

A motorist who saw the crash followed the suspect’s car as it headed north on Interstate 5 and east on state Route 76, but lost sight of it near Loretta Street, according to the lieutenant.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call police at 760-435-4900 or police Accident Investigator Bryan Hendrix at 760-435-4882.