Teen with learner’s permit causes crash that injures motorcyclist, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy with a learner’s permit caused a crash in University City that injured a motorcyclist, police said Monday.

The teen was turning from eastbound Governor Drive onto northbound Lipmann Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday and crossed into the path of the westbound motorcycle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 21-year-old rider suffered a serious injury to his left leg and was taken to a hospital, Buttle said.

The teenager was alone in the car, which is a violation of provisional driver license restrictions, but police did not immediately say whether he was cited in connection with the crash.