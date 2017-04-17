Stolen car seen driving wrong-way through South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Police were pursuing a stolen car that drove the wrong-way on South Bay highways Monday.

National City and Chula Vista police started following the driver a stolen car at E. 20th Street and Lanoitan Avenue in National City just before 1 p.m. They chased the driver until he started going the wrong way on state Route 54 and Interstate 805.

Both agencies said the suspect exited the highway and drove on neighborhood streets.

SkyFOX was flying above the area the suspect was last seen, but as of 1:15 p.m. there was no sign of the driver.