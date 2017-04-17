Speeding motorcyclist killed after veering off Ramona road

RAMONA, Calif. — A 22-year-old San Diego man was killed when his speeding motorcycle veered off a roadway in the Ramona area, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The rider lost control of his 2009 Yamaha R1 motorcycle on southbound Old Julian Highway approaching Vista Ramona Road shortly before noon Sunday, according to CHP Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

“Due to the rider’s unsafe speed, he was unable to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway,” Pearlstein said.

The motorcycle hit a dirt embankment and the rider was ejected, according to the officer.

He died at the scene despite attempts to save his life, Pearlstein said. The rider’s name was not immediately available.