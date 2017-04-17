× Previous champ Meb Keflezighi finishes 13th at Boston Marathon

SAN DIEGO – San Diego distance-running veteran Meb Keflezighi finished 13th in the Boston Marathon Monday as he prepares for retirement, but left the door open for a future appearance at the iconic footrace.

The San Diego High School graduate, a native of war-torn Eritrea, completed the 26.2 miles in two hours and 17 minutes, or 7 1/2 minutes behind winner Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya.

American Galen Rupp placed second.

Keflezighi won in Boston in 2014, one year after a pair of bombs killed three spectators and wounded 260 others. He was the first American man to win in Boston in three decades.

He told the Boston Herald he might return as an amateur.

“I would love to come back here, this is a special place,” Keflezighi said. The finish line of the Boston Marathon is historic and to be able to be here, it’s where people’s dreams come true.”

The 41-year-old Keflezighi plans to step down from competitive running this fall after the New York Marathon, which would be his 26th event at that distance.

In last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics, he finished 33rd after having to stop seven times because of stomach problems. In so doing, however, he became the second-oldest U.S. Olympic runner.