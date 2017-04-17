Military helicopter crashes onto Maryland golf course

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – One person died and two other people were hurt after a military helicopter crashed in southern Maryland Monday, several sources reported.

Maryland State Police said an Army helicopter crashed around 11 a.m. at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, WTOP reported. They requested two medical helicopters to assist with victims.

Authorities did not release the number of injured people who were aboard the helicopter. Although, several sources in Maryland reported one fatality and two people suffered injuries.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the golf course pro shop, told WTOP he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

TheBayNet.com reported that the aircraft was an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Pictures of rescuers standing on and near the wreckage were posted on Twitter.

–@USArmy helicopter crash site is on the Breton Bay golf course in #Maryland. One fatality reported. https://t.co/SR51m0HcUX pic.twitter.com/7H4mCJnrXo — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 17, 2017