Kaiser Permanante’s new state-of-the-art hospital to open next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Taking care of 609,000 San Diegans, Kaiser Permanente will open up its doors to their new state-of-the-art facility offering seven levels of care.

The new San Diego Medical Center is located at 9455 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Kearny Mesa.

“One in five San Diegans is a Kaiser Permanente member. Zion was built 50 years ago and has served us very well, but we’ve outgrown it,” said Jane Finley, Senior Vice President and Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente.

To meet the needs for more operating and emergency rooms, the over 650,000-square-foot facility was built, costing $850 million.

The hospital holds 321 beds, all of which are in interactive single-patient rooms with 75-inch flat screen television monitors. Each screen was designed not only to watch TV, but to offer on-demand education about their treatment. Each bed also offers virtual fall prevention, pain level monitoring, and caregiver alerts.

If you’re bringing in a new bundle of joy into the world, their labor and delivery may be your first choice.

“There’s LED lighting on the outside of the doors so if a woman wants to announce she’s having a boy or a girl we can change those to pink or blue. Of course, there is also white as the surprise color,” said Dr. Lisa Brown, OBGYN hospitalist.

The hospital is also environmentally friendly and incorporates the latest in environmental design to save on utility costs, making it LEED Platinum Certified.

The most important factor is the technology used throughout the hospital to improve patient care and safety both outside and inside the room.

“I’ll know before I enter this room what I need to put on before I go in or I know this patient can’t have anything to eat or drink so I’m going to make sure no food is going in there,” said Chief Nurse Executive Anne Marie Watkins.

The hospital also has four acres of outdoor healing gardens and walking paths for patients. A ribbon cutting will be taking place Saturday where a limited amount of tours will also be given to the public.

32.831403 -117.124636