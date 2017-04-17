Asleep at the wheel? 4 hurt when car veers into oncoming traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Police were trying to determine what caused a head-on crash that sent four people to the hospital Sunday night in National City.

A station wagon traveling in the 3200 block of East Plaza Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when it crossed a double-yellow line and smashed into an oncoming sedan. Witnesses said there were two adults and a 13-year-old in the sedan.

Four people were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the station wagon was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.