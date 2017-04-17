Arson suspected in string of UCSD coffee cart fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating after four coffee carts were set on fire at UCSD in La Jolla late Sunday.

Students heard multiple smoke alarms going off after the first flames broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Gilman Drive. Three more carts were also set on fire across campus.

Police said they were monitoring one of the carts when flames spontaneously broke out. Arson detectives have been called to investigate.

Police have not released information on a potential suspect.

It’s estimated the fires, which were confined to the carts, caused about $30,000 in damage. Nobody was injured.