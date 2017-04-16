More than 100 cellphones stolen at Coachella festival

INDIO, Calif. – A New York man accused of stealing over 100 mobile phones at the Coachella Music and Art Festival was arrested, police said.

Indio police arrested 36-year-old Reinaldo De Jesus Henao Friday evening at the Empire Polo Club festival grounds, Indio Valley Daily Bulletin reported.

When attendees at the festival reported their cellphones were missing, they used the “Find My Phone” feature to activate the GPS location of their device, police Sgt. Dan Marshall said.

Police tracked Henao and found a backpack with more than 100 phones inside it, Marshall said.

Most of the phones were returned to the rightful owners and the remaining devices were put in the festival’s lost and found.

Henao was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property. He was released after posting $10,000 bail, according to inmate records.