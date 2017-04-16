Meb Keflezighi to run his last Boston Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON - San Diego High School graduate and 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi will run in his last Boston Marathon Monday.

Keflezighi said he picked this year to run his last competitive marathons because he will turn 42 in November and the 26.2-mile marathon converts to 42 kilometers.

Last November, Keflezighi announced on Twitter that the New York Marathon would be his last.

In the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Keflezighi made history as the oldest US Olympic runner of all time.

Just one day before he takes to the 2017 Boston Marathon, Keflezighi posted a few pictures on social media:

Here is my race uniform for my last competitive @bostonmarathon. Marathon #25 pic.twitter.com/b1vD10rI4P — meb keflezighi (@runmeb) April 17, 2017

My pre-race routine is now complete. This #TMobileONEsie is exactly what I needed to relax. Thanks @JohnLegere! pic.twitter.com/yAQuo8Cg7h — meb keflezighi (@runmeb) April 17, 2017

Thank you @runmeb and @skechersGO for these great #bostonmarathon2017 running shoes ... I'm taking them out on a run now! pic.twitter.com/AkIJ8joByw — John Legere (@JohnLegere) April 16, 2017

Thankful to connect w/ the family in SD. Now boarded to @bostonmarathon. Have safe travel everyone. #journey #life pic.twitter.com/HuJq7DJl3R — meb keflezighi (@runmeb) April 14, 2017