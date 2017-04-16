× Troopers arrest motorcyclist carrying illegal spiked ‘bludgeoning’ bat

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — State troopers confiscated what appeared to be a bludgeoning weapon from a motorcyclist accused of speeding on a Connecticut highway.

A motorcyclist identified as Domingos Reis, 49, of Danbury was accused of speeding on state Route 7 through Brookfield around 11 a.m. Saturday was pulled over by state police troopers.

During the stop, troopers found out the operator had illegal weapons, FOX 61 reported.

“A search of the motorcycle revealed a small bat with spike strips at the end that appeared to be a bludgeoning weapon, and a knife,” police said.

Reis was charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle and several motor vehicle infractions. Reis posted $1,000 bond.