Sketch released of suspect in sex assault attempt near SDSU

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police released a composite drawing Saturday of a man wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in the College Area.

The would-be victim was in her unlocked car and about to pull away from the 5700 block of Montezuma Road at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, when the suspect got into the front passenger seat, according to Lt. Brent Williams.

"The suspect grabbed the victim and immediately started touching the victim inappropriately," Williams said. "The suspect fled when pedestrians in the area were nearing the parked vehicle."

He was last seen running westbound on Montezuma Road toward University Towers, according to Williams.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, about 6-feet tall with brown, wavy hair, a full beard with gray in it, a mole on the left side of his face and wearing a black T-shirt with white writing on it.

The SDPD Sex Crimes unit was investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the SDPD non-emergency number at 619-531-2000, the SDPD Sex Crimes unit at -619-531-2210, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

