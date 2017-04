ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities were on the lookout Saturday for a man who robbed a bank inside a grocery store in Escondido, police said.

The robbery happened around 4:45 p.m. at the U.S. Bank inside Albertsons at 1509 East Valley Parkway. The man told the teller to “give me your money” and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as wearing dark clothes with a bandana over his face.

Police were reviewing surveillance video of the incident.