HARPURSVILLE, New York — The moment the internet has been waiting for – April the giraffe has given birth.

For weeks the world has watching live streaming video of a pregnant giraffe walk around her pen. They’ve waited on pins and needles awaiting on the birth of a baby giraffe, whose mother, April, has been crowned the most famous mother-to-be on the planet.

The wait is over! Watch for the mother care for her newborn.