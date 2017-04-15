7 local criminals among 72 pardoned by Gov. Brown

SAN DIEGO — Seven ex-convicts who were defendants in San Diego County criminal prosecutions were granted pardons Saturday by California Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr.

Brown’s office released a list of 72 pardons and seven commutations that were granted statewide. Anyone who has been convicted of a crime in California may apply to the governor for a pardon.

“All applicants for a pardon who were eligible obtained a Certificate of Rehabilitation, which is an order from a superior court declaring that a person convicted of a crime is now rehabilitated,” the statement said. “Those granted pardons all completed their sentences and the majority were originally convicted of drug-related or other nonviolent crimes.”

The pardons that were granted involving San Diego County crimes include:

— Nicholas Burgess, a local school volunteer who stole a motorcycle and served one day in jail and three years probation. He completed his sentence in 2005.

— Dylan Todd Dearborn, who served seven months probation, 11 months in prison and three years parole for possession of marijuana for sale while armed with a firearm. He completed his sentence in 2002.

— Bryan Keith Dobbs, a Nevada resident who was convicted transporting or selling a controlled substance and served three years probation and three days in jail. His sentence was completed in 1998.

— William English III, an Oklahoma resident who stole some house plants and was convicted of receiving stolen property. English served 15 days in jail, three years probation and completed his sentence in 2000.

— Rose Huerta, a Georgia resident who stole about $2,000 from the gas station where she worked and was convicted of grand theft by a servant. She completed three years probation in 2006.

— Michelle Palmer of Nevada, who served eight days in jail, three years probation and completed her sentence in 1985 for possession of a controlled substance.

— Jarred Parker of Washington, who served 62 days in jail, three years probation and completed his sentence in 1999 for selling or furnishing marijuana.

“A gubernatorial pardon may be granted to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction,” the statement said. “Pardons are not granted unless they are earned.”