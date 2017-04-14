× Shallow earthquake strikes near Julian

JULIAN, Calif. — A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck early Friday near Julian.

The temblor hit shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a depth of about 1.86 miles. Its epicenter was eight miles east-southeast of Julian, 15 miles south- southwest of Borrego Springs and north-northeast of Pine Valley, 37 miles east of Escondido and 44 miles east-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage was reported.