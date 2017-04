Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A group of volunteers has transformed several miniature horses that were headed to the slaughterhouse into therapy animals for dementia patients.

Faith Severino and Adam Smith work with a group called Faithful Friends. They take their miniature horses, Jamaica and her daughter Sky, for therapy visits with Alzheimer's patients around San Diego. They also work with childcare centers and with special needs patients.

You can find out more about Faithful Friends on their website.