SAN DIEGO – Authorities announced Friday they have solved a 25-year-old homicide involving the murder of 84-year-old Angela Kleinsorge.

San Diego police say in 1992, a suspect broke in through a window to the west Mission Valley home of Kleinsorge, who lived alone, and raped and stabbed her to death. She was found by her daughter.

Police say DNA technology helped solve the crime.

Authorities are expected to give more details in a 1 p.m. news conference.

