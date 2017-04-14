× Man accused of carjacking couple arrested

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was behind bars Friday for allegedly stealing a couple’s car in the College area.

The victims were moving items in and out of their car and saw the suspect, later identified by police as Benjamin Nicolet, trying to open the doors of other vehicles parked in the 6500 block Alvarado Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect ordered the man and woman to leave the area, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victims walked off, leaving their car keys behind in the center console. Nicolet then hopped into the victims’ car and drove off, Heims said.

Officers spotted the victims’ car shortly after and pulled it over. Nicolet was taken into custody and was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of carjacking and vehicle theft, according to police and jail records.