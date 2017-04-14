Camp Pendleton Marines conduct amphibious assault training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - The America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a pre-deployment exercise Thursday on Red Beach at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Waves of assault amphibious vehicles loaded with Marines disembarked the USS San Diego to storm Red Beach. Once the Marines cleared the beach with the AAVs, Marines and equipment loaded on Navy Landing Craft, Air-Cushioned Hovercraft, guided by Combat Logistics Battalion 15 followed behind.

Marines then made their way to Combat Town -- a village made out of concrete and cinder blocks -- to train for urban operations and simulate taking down an enemy logistics hub.

“With the wide variety of overseas crises and conflicts, the requirements for expeditionary operations and the Marine Corps’ role and approach to them remain more important than ever,” officials said in a press release.

Members of the media were invited to witness the amphibious assault training.