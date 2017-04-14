Woman assaulted near SDSU

SAN DIEGO – A woman suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted in her vehicle Wednesday near the San Diego State University campus.

Around 10:45 a.m., a non-SDSU student was in her car at 5700 Montezuma Road and about to leave when a man opened her front passenger door and got inside, according to campus police. The man grabbed her and started touching her inappropriately. As pedestrians were getting closer, he got out and ran westbound on Montezuma Road towards University Towers.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s, 6-feet tall, having brown wavy hair and a full beard with some gray hairs. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white writing.

Anyone with information should contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.