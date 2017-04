× Woman dies after apparently jumping from moving car on Interstate 15

SAN DIEGO – A woman died Thursday after apparently jumping out of a moving car on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch.

The fatality occurred on the southbound side of the freeway just north of state Route 163 at about noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The far-left southbound lane of I-15 remained closed in the area as of early afternoon, the CHP reported.