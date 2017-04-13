× Suspect sought who pistol-whipped Scripps Ranch mini-mart worker

SAN DIEGO — Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identify and locate a robber who pistol-whipped an employee and fired off a couple gunshots during a hold-up at a mini-mart in Scripps Ranch.

The gun-wielding suspect walked into Market at the Ranch on Scripps Trail near Rue Des Amis shortly before 9:30 p.m. on April 6 and ordered an employee to open the cash register, authorities said. When the worker had trouble opening the drawer, the suspect fired a bullet into a cigarette display case on the wall nearby and used the gun to hit him in the eye, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

The clerk was eventually able to open the register and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, which the suspect stuffed into a plastic bag he brought with him, authorities said.

The suspect then ordered the employee to open the safe. The clerk replied that he didn’t have the key, which prompted the robber to fire off another round, again hit the clerk with the gun and also kicked him, according to police and Crime Stoppers.

The suspect then fled with the bag of cash and left the area in a smaller silver SUV.

The suspect was described as black, 5 feet 7 to 6 feet tall and roughly 165 pounds, with a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his face, blue jeans and gray gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2299. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.