Security guard arrested after stabbing apartment guest

SAN DIEGO - A security guard at an East Village apartment building allegedly stabbed a guest following an argument early Thursday.

The victim walked into the apartment complex on 10th Avenue near G Street, where he had been staying with friends, shortly before 1 a.m. and was confronted by the security guard, who thought "the victim didn't belong at the location," San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

During the ensuing argument, the security guard allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim three times, Buttle said.

The victim was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for non- life-threatening injuries and his assailant was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Buttle. No names were immediately available.